WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — On Thursday evening a fisherman reported to law enforcement they had located a submerged vehicle near the Lewis and Clark boat ramp on Highway 85, south of Williston.

According to a joint news release, on Friday morning the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, Williston Police Department, and Williams County Sheriff’s Office Underwater Dive and Recovery coordinated the recovery of the submerged vehicle, which was confirmed to belong to 62-year-old Benny Armstrong, who was found inside.

Armstrong was reported missing to the Williston Police Department on October 19.

At this time, no further information is being released as this matter is under investigation by the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office and Williston Police Department.