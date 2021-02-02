MN man gets 22 years in prison on large-scale narcotics conviction

A Minnesota man will spend the next two decades in prison following his conviction on narcotics possession and distribution charges.

Terrell Armstrong, 26, of Inver Grove Height, Minnesota, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bismarck.

The case goes back to 2018 when Bismarck Police were tipped off to methamphetamine traffickers from Minnesota who were operating in the Bismarck area.

Armstrong and Danae Mansell, 25, were later identified as the traffickers.

Further investigation determined that Armstrong and Mansell headed the drug trafficking ring.

Armstrong routinely provided firearms to the subordinate traffickers he sent to North Dakota from

Minnesota, authorities said.

Two search warrants issued in 2019 led to the seizure of nearly $30,000 in cash, large amounts of heroin and meth and loaded firearms.

According to authorities, the drugs had a total street value of about $400,000.

In 2019, a jury found Armstrong guilty for his involvement in the drug trafficking conspiracy.

In 2020, Mansell plead guilty to his role in the trafficking enterprise and was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.

The case was investigated by the Bismarck Police Department, the Drug Enforcement

Admiration (DEA) and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation Crime

Laboratory.