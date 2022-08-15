DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — A Brooklyn Park, MN man is in custody on a host of charges following an investigatory stop in west Dickinson early Sunday morning.

According to the Dickinson Police Department, police were initially called to the Hawthorne Suites around 12:30 a.m. to speak with a female who had been hitchhiking with the man, and observed him commit several crimes, including theft.

Officers began searching for 40-year-old Toby Eugene White and eventually located him and his vehicle a few hours later in the 1400 block of Roughrider Boulevard.

The on-scene investigation yielded evidence of illegal firearms possession by a felon, a short-barreled shotgun, and possession of stolen property.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office deployed a drug detection canine on White’s vehicle, resulting in the location of marijuana, methamphetamine, and methamphetamine paraphernalia.

He also had an active warrant for his arrest out of Crow Wing County, MN for possession of narcotics.

In the immediate vicinity of the stop, a Chevrolet pickup reported stolen from Menards the prior evening was also located, White was connected to that theft as well.

White has been formally charged with the following crimes:

Burglary (Class C Felony)

Possession of Short Barrel Weapon (Class C Felony)

Prohibited Possession of Firearm by Felon (Class C Felony)

Theft of Property (Class C Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Methamphetamine Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor)

Theft of Property (B Misdemeanor)

Fictitious Registration (B Misdemeanor)

Possession of Marijuana (B Misdemeanor)

White remains in the custody of the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center.

His initial appearance and arraignment on the felony charges will be held on September 19.