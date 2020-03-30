Mother of baby who went missing in June pleads guilty to child neglect

A Bismarck woman whose daughter was the subject of an Amber Alert last June was given a suspended prison sentence Monday.

Court records show 27-year-old Dawn Morsette entered guilty pleas in South Central District Court on charges of child neglect and preventing arrest.

Judge Pam Nesvig ordered a five-year suspended sentence, as well as two years of probation for the crime. That means that if Morsette meets the requirements of her probation, she will not spend any more time in prison.

She was given credit for 36 days already served.

In June of 2019, Morsette’s 7-month-old daughter LeahMae went missing. An Amber Alert was issued. The next day, LeahMae was anonymously left at Sanford Hospital.

As part of her sentence, Morsette was ordered to complete a parenting class and have no contact with her daughter for two years.

