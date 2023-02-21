SHEYENNE, N.D. (KXNET) — Police are continuing the search for 45-year-old Nicholas Poitra after a shooting at the Sheyenne bar in Sheyenne resulted in the death of an individual Sunday night.

According to the Eddy County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Feb. 19, and an eyewitness stated they believed Poitra was the man responsible for shooting and killing a male bar patron that evening.

Photo of Nick Poitra, Courtesy of Eddy County Sheriff’s Department

A warrant is currently out for Poitra’s arrest on the following charges:

Murder of an Adult with a Dangerous Weapon

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Possession of a short-barreled Shotgun

Seven counts of Terrorizing with a Dangerous Weapon

Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Poitra is described as a 6’3″, 260 lb, Native American male with brown eyes and black hair.

He is considered armed and dangerous. Police are advising that if you see Poitra to please avoid him and to contact local law enforcement. If anyone has additional information regarding the

shooting please contact the Eddy County Sheriff’s Department at (701) 947-5515.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information comes in.