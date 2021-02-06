Narcotics Task Force search leads to seizure of multiple drugs, illegal weapons

Four Minot residents are in custody following a search warrant conducted by the Ward County Narcotics Task Force Friday that led to a sizable seizure of illegal narcotics and weapons.

In a press release Sunday night, the Minot Police Dept. announced members of the Task Force seized 431 grams of methamphetamine, 16 grams of tar heroin, 137 grams of cocaine, 400 hydrocodone pills, 50 oxycodone pills, 1.5 lbs of marijuana, and two grams MDMA.

Agents also found multiple handguns, rifles, and a shotgun.

Kelly Kerr, Quintin Avery, Tatiana Kerr, and Joshua Tucker were arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver. K. Kerr and Tucker are also being held on Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited.

Formal charges are pending review from the Ward County State’s Attorney’s office.

