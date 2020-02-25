National park employee accused of stealing supplies from Knife River Indian Villages

A man from Bismarck has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of supplies and equipment from a National Historic Site in North Dakota.

According to U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley, 42-year-old Charles Folk faces one count of theft of government property.

Prosecutors accuse him of stealing about $10,000 worth of property from the Knife River Indian Villages National Historic Site while he was an employee of the National Park Service. Federal officials say he stole outdoor equipment like a chainsaw, leaf blower, and a snowplow.

“Federal employees are placed in a position of special trust, which makes these allegations even more troubling,” Wrigley said in a statement.

Folk is scheduled to stand trial on April 21st.

