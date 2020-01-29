ND Supreme Court upholds ruling against former Lyft driver convicted of assault

The North Dakota Supreme Court has denied an appeal made by Corey Wickham, a Mandan man who was found guilty of assaulting a woman in his ride-share vehicle.

According to documents filed by the Supreme Court, Wickham appealed his conviction, arguing that several witnesses called by prosecutors — three forensic scientists, a nurse, and a police detective — were not qualified as experts.

He argued that without the testimony of those five witnesses, the state would have been unable to convict him.

The Supreme Court sided with the prosecution, however, saying the South Central District Court was right to allow that testimony.

Wickham is serving a twenty-year sentence in prison on two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition.