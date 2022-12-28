FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — North Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers in the Fargo area responded to a report of a reckless driver incident on Wednesday around 3 p.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the incident involved a driver that allegedly discharged a firearm at passing vehicles.

This impacted traffic minimally, and for a few minutes at the beginning of the stop.

One vehicle reportedly had a broken window from a gunshot.

NDHP Troopers were able to locate the vehicle near Mapleton on I-94. The suspect was brought into custody without any more incidents.

Troopers and deputies of Cass County Sheriff’s Office were on scene for roughly an hour before clearing.

This is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.