MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A 31-year-old New Town woman was arrested after allegedly trespassing at a northwest Minot business, yelling at an employee, and threatening to shoot them.

According to the arresting affidavit, the incident occurred on July 7 when police responded to a call from the employee regarding the New Town woman, Taneesha Yazzie. Yazzie had allegedly gone to the Minot business and demanded to speak to the employee regarding a conversation the two had the day before.

According to police, Yazzie began to yell at the employee, who reminded Yazzie that she was trespassing at the business. Yazzie then allegedly told the employee that she would shoot her and began reaching toward her purse. The employee stated that they saw something black inside of the purse and began to fear for their life.

As police began to drive to the scene, they were informed by Minot Central Dispatch that Yazzie had made her way to another business and had threatened to stab a person at that location.

According to the report, police then arrived at the parking lot of the business and found Yazzie walking through it. Officers got out of the car and yelled for her to stop walking. Yazzie refused and ran away from the officers towards another parking lot.

Police soon caught up to Yazzie and arrested her after a struggle involving officers having to take her to the ground. Upon an initial search, officers said they found a black handgun inside Yazzie’s purse which they determined to be an unloaded pellet gun.

Yazzie is currently being held at the Ward County Detention Center on the following charges:

Terrorizing (Class C Felony)

Preventing Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor)

Refusal to Halt (Class B Misdemeanor)

A preliminary hearing for Yazzie is currently scheduled for August 17.