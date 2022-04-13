A Nigerian man was extradited from the United Kingdom to Bismarck on Monday to face multiple charges concerning money laundering and fraud.

Kolawole Bamidele Akande (also known as Patric Elis Ferguson, David Louis Wallace or Ramos Joseph Hogan) made an initial appearance in court and was detained pending trial.

According to the indictment, Akande was involved in a “complicated” computer intrusion scheme targeting a Dickinson company, which was allegedly defrauded out of $348,000.

He, and others, obtained checks from the company through the mail and deposited them in accounts in financial institutions in Texas, police say. Once the money from the checks was available for withdrawal and transfer, the money was withdrawn and transferred to conceal and disguise their nature, location, source and ownership.

Akande is charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, mail fraud and money laundering.

Two codefendants were previously sentenced in North Dakota.

Olawale Sule was sentenced to two years on Feb. 17, 2021, for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and Olumwafemi Elijah Olasode was sentenced to time served on Sept. 7, 2021, for misprision of felony, which is a crime that occurs when someone knows a felony has been committed but fails to inform the authorities about it.