(KXNET) — Keep track of every crime that KX News covers from around the state of North Dakota throughout the month of August right here.

August 4 – Two men, Robert Haider of Dickinson and Brent Ellis of Bismarck, were arrested for allegedly breaking into and robbing a bar in Wing, Red’s Lucky Spur back in July.

August 4 – A 22-year-old Jamestown woman, Kristina Vanalstine, was arrested on Thursday, August 3 for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance (fentanyl) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

August 4 – A search warrant performed by the Minot Police Department resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Richard Pierce for having illegal images of minors on multiple devices in his possession.

August 4 – A 31-year-old Roseglen woman was killed in a hit-and-run early Friday morning on Highway 23 about 1 mile east of New Town.

August 2 – A Beulah man, Shawn McLaughlin, was arrested for allegedly attempting to lure multiple minors to meet with him via Facebook to perform sexual acts.

August 2 – Former Linton Public School teacher Jay Schmaltz was arrested at the end of the school year for allegedly stealing over $2,000 from a fundraiser the school was conducting.

August 1 – 31-year-old Eduardo Diaz of Bismarck was arrested for allegedly shooting his BB gun at a neighbor’s pickup and camper after having been arrested for shooting out the same neighbor’s windows and threatening to kill them just two weeks earlier.