(KXNET) — Keep track of every crime that KX News covers from around the state of North Dakota throughout the month of December right here.

December 7 — A Mercer County sheriff’s deputy was killed Wednesday evening in the wake of a police chase and crash involving the 42-year-old son of U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer.

December 6 — Multiple residents of a Williston apartment building called the police late at night on December 3 when a Flaxton man, Dante Pesanti, was banging on doors in the building with a shotgun in hand looking for his niece who he thought was being prostituted and that he was going to “take care of it.”

December 4 — A 29-year-old Bismarck man, Joshua Crowley, was arrested Sunday afternoon after he delivered fentanyl to another man who overdosed and died the night he gave him the drugs.