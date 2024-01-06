(KXNET) — Keep track of every crime that KX News covers from around the state of North Dakota throughout the month of January right here.

January 5 – A Fargo woman — Gabriela Samaniego — was arrested Tuesday night, after she chased another woman with a knife in Bismarck.

January 5 – A Bismarck woman, Theresa Tkach, was arrested on Sunday, December 31, after she tried to grab a nurse at the St. Alexius Emergency Department by the throat.

January 2 – A Bismarck woman was attacked and sexually assaulted after a man followed her home and broke into her house.