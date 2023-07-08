(KXNET) — Keep track of every crime that KX News covers from around the state of North Dakota throughout the month of July right here.

July 7 – A shooting in Minot resulted in a person being sent to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

July 6 – A 47-year-old Williston man was arrested on June 30 for sexually assaulting a minor.

July 5 – A 34-year-old Mandan woman was arrested on Friday, June 30 after she broke into a Mandan resident’s home and then pulled a knife on police officers.

July 3 – A 37-year-old Bismarck man was arrested after he jumped in front of a car at the intersection of E Rosser Avenue and N Washington Street in Bismarck, threatened the driver, and then attempted to steal his car.