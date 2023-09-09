(KXNET) — Keep track of every crime that KX News covers from around the state of North Dakota throughout the month of September right here.

September 7 – A 21-year-old Beulah man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old Bismarck girl on several occasions in exchange for vapes, as well as trading graphic photos and videos via Snapchat.

September 6 – A 39-year-old Mandan man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he fired his gun into the air outside of Stage Stop Saloon & Grill and then drove his car away from the area while intoxicated.