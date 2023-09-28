NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has arrested 20-year-old Joseph Morrison of Auburn, WA who had an active warrant for 1st-degree murder out of Des Moines, WA.

According to the NDHP, a highway patrol trooper made a traffic stop on September 26 around 1:24 p.m. for a car that had an equipment violation on I-94 near Mapleton. In the car was Morrison and a 20-year-old woman from Kent, WA, Ajannae Sancartier.

After identifying who Morrison was, a search of the car was conducted and a 9 mm Glock handgun was discovered, disassembled, and hidden in the car. The slide of the gun was modified in a manner that could turn it into a fully automatic weapon.

Sancartier was arrested and charged with possession of a machine gun and false information to law enforcement. Joseph Morrison was arrested for his warrant and was also charged with possession of a machine gun. Both Sancartier and Morrison are currently being held at the Cass County jail.