North Dakota man accused of feeding moldy hay, denying water to animals

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A liquid nitrogen leak at a northeast Georgia poultry plant killed six people Thursday, with multiple others taken to the hospital, officials said. (Getty Images)

ZAP, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man accused of feeding moldy hay and denying water to numerous horses that wound up dead or sick has been charged with felony animal cruelty.

Mercer County deputies found 15 dead horses and 11 dead foals and fetuses over the weekend on the property of Shanan Weigum, of Zap.

They also found a donkey and 39 horses in poor condition, as well as four dead lambs.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that two of the sick horses had to be euthanized and two were transported for treatment of infections.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Vaccines Available

Dispensary Closed

Monday, February 22nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Catalytic Converters

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/22

Airport Passengers

Ice Dams

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/22

ATW: Get to Know the Glenburn Girl's Basketball Team

ATW: Regional Basketball Preview

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/22

Warm & windy today with light snow on the way

Huff Hills Ski Patrol

NDC FEB 22

College Hockey

College Basketball

Plays of the Week

The "Fauci effect"

Wishek family onboard United flight

College Basketball

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News