North Dakota man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

Crime Tracker
Posted: / Updated:

A North Dakota man could spend life in prison if found guilty of raping a young girl in Bismarck.

Court records show 43-year-old Emmitt Klein is charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition. He made his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

A police affidavit accuses Klein of raping a 12-year-old girl on two instances in a tent in a residential yard.

Police say Klein denied having sexual contact with the girl when they interviewed him.

Klein was ordered to be held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Virtual Blood Drive

Record Bighorn Sheep

MDU Rate Hike

Taco Bell bringing back Nacho Fries and other items December 24 for a limited time

Harnett County couple married for 61 years dies of COVID-19 minutes apart, holding hands

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneminuteForecast 12/17

Human Rights

A warm day today with a big cool down for the end of the week

Rugby Boy's Basketball

Early Signing Day

Williams Co. Correctional Center Complaints

Sexual Violence

Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Dr. Joshua Wynne

Fracking Money Dispute

Sports Back

College Plans

Vaccine Myths

Home Cooking for Healthcare Heroes

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories