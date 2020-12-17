North Dakota man accused of raping 12-year-old girl

A North Dakota man could spend life in prison if found guilty of raping a young girl in Bismarck.

Court records show 43-year-old Emmitt Klein is charged with two counts of gross sexual imposition. He made his initial court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

A police affidavit accuses Klein of raping a 12-year-old girl on two instances in a tent in a residential yard.

Police say Klein denied having sexual contact with the girl when they interviewed him.

Klein was ordered to be held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on $500,000 bond.