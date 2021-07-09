South Dakota man accused of shoving knife down dog’s throat

Correction: The Associated Press reported the man was from North Dakota. This story has been updated to reflect that the man is actually from South Dakota.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man has been arrested on suspicion of shoving a knife down his ex-girlfriend’s dog’s throat.

KELO-TV reports that the 41-year-old man called authorities saying he had killed a dog at his home in Colton.

A humane officer discovered the dead dog, named Morgan, in the home and the walls splattered with blood.

The man said the dog had bitten him, although his wound wasn’t bleeding.

According to court documents, he described shoving a large knife down Morgan’s throat and killing her. Neighbors reported seeing the dog’s body smoldering in a burn pit.

According to court documents, the man had broken up with his girlfriend earlier in the day.

