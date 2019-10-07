North Dakota Man Involved in Gruesome Killing Back in Court

Crime Tracker
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man originally sent to prison for life for helping to cover up the death of a North Dakota woman whose baby was cut from her womb is set to receive a new sentence.

William Hoehn, of Fargo, was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole in the 2017 attack on Savanna Greywind, whose baby survived. Hoehn’s girlfriend, Brooke Crews, admitted she sliced Greywind’s baby from her womb. She was sentenced to life without parole.

Justices ruled in August that a judge mistakenly classified Hoehn as a dangerous special offender and he should not have received life. Hoehn now faces 21 years in prison on two charges.

Gloria Allred, Greywind family attorney, says Savanna’s relatives were “disappointed and upset” about the ruling and hope Hoehn receives the maximum sentence at Monday’s hearing.

