North Dakota man sentenced to life in baby daughter’s death

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Bismarck man will serve life in prison without parole after being convicted of killing his infant daughter.

Twenty-three-year-old Jose Rivera-Rieffel was sentenced Friday after being convicted in March on felony charges of murder and child abuse.

Rivera-Rieffel’s daughter died in April 2018, eight days after emergency workers took her to a hospital for treatment of multiple head injuries.

Rivera-Rieffel pleaded guilty in 2017 to child abuse after his other infant daughter was brought to a hospital with injuries.

The defense attorney says he plans to appeal.

