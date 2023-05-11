(KXNET) — Keep track of every crime that KX News covers from around the state of North Dakota throughout the month of May right here.

May 10 – One person has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and leading Williston police on a high-speed chase through the city that resulted in the injury of an officer.

May 9 – A 30-year-old Fargo woman was arrested on Monday after allegedly terrorizing and spitting at the staff of Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.

May 7 – A reported aggravated assault led to a heavy police presence and stand-off for several hours in Mandan.

May 5 – A 51-year-old Alabama man who formerly lived in Belcourt, North Dakota has been sentenced to life in federal prison for abusive sexual contact with a Native American child under the age of 12.

May 4 – A 19-year-old male was brought to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in North Bismarck on Thursday, May 4.

May 4 – A juvenile detention officer in Fort Yates was badly injured in what is believed to have been an assault at a detention facility there.

May 1 – One man has been taken into custody after he led officers in a cross-state pursuit from Williston, ND to Fairview, MT.