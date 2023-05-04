Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

FORT YATES, N.D. (KXNET) — A juvenile detention officer in Fort Yates was badly injured in what is believed to have been an assault at a detention facility there.

According to a Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) spokesperson, the current condition of the juvenile detention officer is unknown. KX News is working to get more information from the BIA.

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation regarding this incident. Following the FBI’s investigation, the BIA Office of Justice Services Internal Affairs Division will conduct a separate investigation in accordance with standard operating procedures. This is a serious issue and our thoughts are with the officer and their family,” said the BIA spokesperson to KX News.

“As part of ongoing efforts to reform the Office of Justice Services Correctional Program, the BIA continues its implementation of a 28-point action plan to improve detention facility operations and investigations. All but two of the proposed actions have been implemented, with the remaining two underway. BIA is also pursuing memoranda of understanding with the Indian Health Service to address critical health and medical needs of those in custody.”

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and KX News will provide updates as new information becomes available.