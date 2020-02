One man has been arrested after two people were stabbed early Friday morning in Bismarck.

Around 1 am, the Bismarck Police Department responded to reports of stabbing at the 1100 block of Bozeman Avenue.

When they arrived, they found one female and one male with stabbing injuries.

Both victims were transferred to the hospital.

Bismarck Police officials say they arrested Marcus LaPointe around 5 am Friday morning in connection to the stabbing.

The victims’ conditions are unknown at this moment.