MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Morton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that left a 26-year-old man dead in Glen Ullin near a Highway 49 business early Friday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they have a 19-year-old man in custody after what appears to be an altercation between the two men.

No additional details were released regarding the two men and police are currently investigating the situation.

This is a developing story and KX will provide additional details as we learn more information.