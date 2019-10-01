One man in custody after fatal stabbing in Williston

A suspect is in custody after an early-morning stabbing incident in Williston that left one man dead.

The Williston Police Department says a call came around midnight Tuesday, reporting a stabbing on the 1700 block of 14th Avenue West.

Police and fire officials responded and discovered a 24-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williston police say they took Rasul Jamal Ali Shaw Jr. into custody. They say he was wanted for an “active felony warrant,” and more charges will come later.

Authorities say they do not believe the public is in danger, calling the stabbing “an isolated incident.” Authorities are still at the scene of the crime investigating as of 7:00 AM Tuesday morning.