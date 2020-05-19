Parents arrested after 2-year-old found wandering alone in Minot

The parents of a 2-year-old found wandering in Minot unsupervised were arrested for Child Neglect on Tuesday, according to the Minot Police Department.

A passerby observed a child unattended wandering the 500 block of Valley Street, wearing a diaper without pants or shoes. With help from neighbors, MPD officers were able to identify the residence of the 2-year-old.

Officers made contact with the parents, and after further investigation, Kristina Hochsprung and Kyle Olson-Gilbert were arrested for Child Neglect.