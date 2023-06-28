MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Three Minot residents were arrested on Monday, June 26 after a 17-month-old who was in the residence with them got into tin foil that had heroin residue on it.

According to the arresting affidavit, Minot Central Dispatch received a call on Monday from a 61-year-old Minot woman asking for an ambulance regarding a 17-month-old child who was having trouble walking and was falling in and out of sleep. Central Dispatch also reported that they heard the woman whisper “Get Narcan,” and “Just put some on your finger.”

Narcan is a medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids such as heroin, fentanyl, and prescription painkillers.

Upon arrival, officers administered additional Narcan to the 17-month-old who appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness and was having trouble breathing. An ambulance arrived soon after and reported that the child was more alert after the Narcan. The 17-month-old was then taken to the Trinity Hospital Emergency Room.

Officers then spoke with the woman and a 42-year-old Minot man who was also at the residence about the incident. When asked how the child got into contact with a controlled substance the woman stated that she didn’t know. The two did share that they were on Methadone though and do not use controlled substances. The woman also stated that she was asleep during the incident.

Methadone is a medication used to treat opioid dependence and withdrawal symptoms.

A 67-year-old Minot man who was at the residence as well told police that he was watching TV and that the 42-year-old was with the child for about an hour and a half when the man yelled that something was wrong with the child.

The 42-year-old then shared that the child was chewing on tin foil prior to his symptoms. When asked where the tin foil was located he stated it was in the kitchen.

According to the affidavit, officers found multiple needles on the floor and counter of the kitchen, tin foil, and Narcan. Everyone denied that the Narcan had been used.

Due to the evidence in the kitchen and the report from Central Dispatch, officers believed all three individuals knowingly, intentionally caused, or permitted the child to be exposed to a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The three were then arrested for Endangerment of a Child (Class B Felony).

A Class B Felony in North Dakota carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

Police then searched the residence and found numerous used/unused syringes with dry and wet blood on the countertops, an uncapped syringe on the kitchen floor, burnt tin foil with residue and cotton, cut straws, a dollar bill with white powdery substance (later identified as methamphetamine), and a glass smoking device containing a dark burnt residue.

Due to the findings, police added a charge of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class A Misdemeanor) to the woman’s arrest.

Officers then found a black/clear container on the woman’s person which contained a dark brown powdery substance. When asked what it was the woman stated that it was 5.6 grams of Heroin. The woman was then also arrested for Possession of Heroin (Class A Misdemeanor).

The three are currently being held in the Ward County Detention Center with a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 4, 2023.