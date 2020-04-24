Driscoll man arrested after pursuit in Jamestown

Crime Tracker
Posted: / Updated:

A 28-year-old Driscoll man was arrested and charged after a police pursuit in Jamestown on Thursday evening.

A State Trooper attempted to stop Jacob Leno for speeding on I94 west of Jamestown when he refused to stop. During the pursuit, the trooper was advised that the vehicle was stolen.

The rear tire on the truck Leno was driving went flat and he then pulled over. The trooper said the driver resisted when he was placed in handcuffs.

Leno was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving under suspension, fleeing, resisting arrest, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two outstanding warrants.

