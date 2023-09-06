MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — A 39-year-old Mandan man, Kenneth Chapman, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he fired his gun into the air outside of Stage Stop Saloon & Grill and then drove his car away from the area while intoxicated.

According to the arresting affidavit, camera footage from Stage Stop showed Chapman getting into his car in the saloon’s parking lot along with a female around 1 p.m. and then reopening the driver-side door and firing multiple shots into the air before driving off.

Officers investigated the parking lot and found four shell casings that appeared to be 9mm Luger casings.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers later pulled over Chapman and located three boxes of ammunition and a 9mm firearm.

Chapman has a history of previous arrests that involved Simple Assault and Domestic Violence, among others. Due to this, Chapman is considered a “Violent Felon,” which makes it illegal for him to have a firearm.

Chapman was then taken into custody and charged with the following:

Reckless Endangerment, Extreme Indifference (Class C Felony)

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Violent Felon (Class C Felony)

Discharge of a Firearm within the City (Class B Misdemeanor)

Driving under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquors (Class B Misdemeanor)

Driving under Suspension, Alcohol Related (Class B Misdemeanor)

Chapman was also ticketed for speeding (driving 36-45 mph over the speed limit) and having an open container.

A felony jury trial for Chapman is currently scheduled for December 27.