FAIRMOUNT, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota man suspected of setting off an explosive device in a jail earlier this week was arrested after setting fire to his garage and barricading himself in a house.

The five-hour standoff ended without incident Thursday after a SWAT team was summoned from the Fargo-Moorhead area to help negotiate with the suspect.

Police recovered weapons and possibly some more explosive devices in the residence.

Authorities had earlier obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s home as part of the investigation into an explosion and fire Tuesday in the lobby of the Richland County Law Enforcement Center in Wahpeton, north of Fairmount.

Fairmount is located next to the Minnesota border and about 10 miles from South Dakota.