FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Fargo police are asking for the public’s help sharing any information after a juvenile was found shot and killed in Fargo late Monday night.

According to the Fargo Police Department, police responded to the 4400 block of 9th Avenue South around 11:19 p.m. on Monday, May 22 for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a boy who was deceased with a gunshot wound and a handgun lying on the ground next to him.

An initial investigation by police indicated that there were multiple individuals involved in an altercation and that they had fled the scene prior to officers arriving. Police are actively trying to identify all the individuals involved.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451-7660. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.