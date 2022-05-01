Two men were injured after the driver of their vehicle fled a traffic stop in Minot and drove south on Highway 83 while being chased by Deputies until they lost control of their vehicle and rolled over Saturday night around 9:39 p.m.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, an officer with the Minot Police Department was responding to a report of a reckless vehicle in Minot. The office then tried to initiate a traffic stop but the car drove away and began a pursuit with Ward County Deputies.

The car drove south on Highway 83, entering McLean County, where McLean County Deputies set up a spike trap to disable the vehicle.

The driver of the car finally lost control about six miles north of Washburn, entered the median, and rolled his car over.

Both the driver and passenger were taken by Ambulance to CHI-St. Alexius’ Hospital and Sanford Hospital with the driver sustaining serious injuries and the passenger having non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no information given regarding the identities of the men in the car by the NDHP.

The incident remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.