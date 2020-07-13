Police: Computer repair scams resurfacing

Reports of a computer repair scam are resurfacing in the area, according to the Minot Police Department.

The victims report receiving an email warning them a virus has been detected on their computer and a phone number is provided to call back.

Sometimes, scammers will claim to be from Microsoft.

Police say once the victim calls back, the scammers have the victim log-in to their computer and

into a fraudulent website where the device can be remotely accessed.

The scammer “discovers” one or more computer viruses that they can remove for a fee. They

may also offer to install virus protection.

Some victims have reported being asked for banking information to debit this fee. Others have been directed to obtain prepaid gift cards and to provide the scammers the card numbers.

Once those numbers are shared, the scammer immediately has access to the money and it becomes next to impossible to recover, the MPD says.