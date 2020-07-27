Police in Bismarck seek reports of BB gun damage to car windows; three juveniles arrested

The Bismarck Police Department says it’s received over a dozen reports of damage to vehicles over the weekend — and authorities are seeking more information.

Police say three juvenile boys were arrested this weekend on criminal mischief charges.

Authorities say the boys are accused of using a BB gun to shoot out windows of vehicles in the area around Simle Middle School in Bismarck late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Thirteen people have reported several thousand dollars’ worth of damage, according to Bismarck police.

If your vehicle was damaged in such a way over the weekend, you’re asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.