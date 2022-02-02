SIDNEY, Mont. (AP) — Police in the eastern Montana town of Sidney are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead last week.

Sidney Police Chief Mark Kraft says someone requested a welfare check on 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein last Friday morning when he did not show up for work.

Officers found him dead in his home.

An autopsy performed Monday verified that Wetzstein was killed, but further findings are pending. Kraft did not say how Wetzstein died.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is helping with the investigation. No charges have been filed in the case.