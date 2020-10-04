UPDATE: 32-year-old Minot man in custody in connection to Saturday evening shooting

UPDATE 10:30 p.m.

In a press release Saturday night, Minot Police say the shooting happened around 6:39 p.m.

Police responded to a NW Minot residence on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

As police were providing aid to the victim, the suspect, 32-year-old Lagregory Kollock from Minot, returned to the scene and was arrested.

Community Ambulance took the victim to Trinity Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Kollock is charged with Terrorizing and Attempted Murder. He is being held at the Ward County Jail pending his appearance in District Court.

Formal charges will most likely be filed by the Ward County State’s Attorney Monday.

