WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A juvenile suspect is currently in custody after police responded to Williston High School for a report of a student receiving a threatening text message.

According to the Williston Police Department, police arrived at the school around 1:58 p.m. to investigate the report of a threatening text message and located the juvenile responsible for sending the text.

Williston High School was placed on a temporary hold, which has now been lifted. Police believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no danger.

No further information has been released at this time.