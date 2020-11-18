Police K9 handler fired in Mandan, accused of sex crimes against minor

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Mandan Police officer accused of recording a minor against their will.

Scott Warzecha, a K9 officer with the Mandan PD, has been fired, according to the Mandan Police Department.

Warzecha is accused in Morton County court documents of setting up a cell phone inside an exhaust fan to record in a bathroom.

He’s accused to telling a minor to then take a shower in the bathroom.

The minor told a state investigator that a similar video was taken on Warzecha’s cell phone on a different occasion.

A search warrant for Warzecha’s phone and his DNA have been issued.

There is an active warrant out for his arrest as of 12:00 PM Wednesday.

Current charges include A-felony use of a minor in a sexual performance and two counts of surreptitious intrusion.