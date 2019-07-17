Police Looking for Robbery Suspects

The Bismarck Police Department is attempting to track down two suspects involved in a robbery at a local coffee shop Tuesday.

BPD says at 3:20 p.m. on July 16th, a female entered a business on the 300 Block of E. Main Avenue and attempted to steal a tip jar from the counter.

The owner confronted her, and an altercation started between him and the woman and continued outside. The female then yelled for the two males she was with to help her, and they attacked the owner, knocking him unconscious, breaking his nose and causing facial bruising.

The three suspects then fled the scene. The owner declined medical attention.

Authorities were able to located one of the suspects, but they are still looking for two others and are asking for assistance in locating 23-year-old Kezwin Bravebull and 22-year-old Shawn Tikanye Jr. for robbery.

Bravebull is described as a Native American female who is 5’4″ tall, 160 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. Tikanye is a Native American male, 6′ tall, 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers searched the area and Stephen Tikayne, 20, was located and arrested for Minor in Consumption, a Morton County warrant for Failure to Appear and B Felony Robbery. The other two suspects were not located at that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department at (701) 223-1212 or to submit an anonymous tip, download the Bismarck Police Department app, visithttps://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21828 or text BISPD and your tip to 847411.