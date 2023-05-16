HALLIDAY, N.D. (KXNET) — A 2008 CAT 924H front-end loader was stolen from the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) complex in Halliday over the weekend and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating it.

According to a press release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the complex on Monday, May 15, and were told that the front-end loader was last seen on Friday, May 12. It is suspected that the theft occurred sometime over the weekend.

They are now asking for the public’s help in sharing any potential information about the whereabouts of the equipment and the people involved in the theft.

(Photo Courtesy: Dunn County Sheriff’s Office)

The pictures above are of an identical front-end loader. The missing loader will have the number “Unit #745” on the side near the cab door and will have the NDDOT logo on it as well.

If you have any information please contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at (701) 690-2767, and you can remain anonymous if you like.