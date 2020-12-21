Police: Minot man arrested after investigation links him to juvenile’s overdose death

The Minot Police Department arrested Mark Rodgers, of Minot, after a 16-year-old female overdosed and died at a hotel on Dec. 14.

Police say an investigation linked Rodgers, 32, to the female’s death. They say Rodgers was arrested on Dec. 20 for negligent homicide, but after further investigation, a warrant for murder was submitted. He was arrested Monday morning.

Rodgers was charged with murder; tampering with physical evidence; maintaining a premise or property for the use, storage, or sale of a controlled substance; and contributing to the deprivation or delinquency of a minor.

The name of the juvenile is not being released.

