BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department has released its 2022 Annual Report, and despite the fact that most crime is down from 2021, police saw a significant rise in four specific areas: Murder, Aggravated Assault, Motor Vehicle Theft, and Non-Violent Family crimes.

According to the police’s annual report, Bismarck reported six murders in 2022 compared to only two in 2021 and two total from 2018 to 2020. Aggravated Assault was a reported rise as well, going from 122 reported crimes in 2021 to 191 in 2022.

Motor Vehicle Theft saw a large jump from the previous year going from 83 reported cases to 204.

And arguably the crime that saw the most significant rise from 2021 to 2022 was Non-Violent Family Crimes (a Group B offense that is generally a misdemeanor as opposed to a felony charge) went from 44 reported crimes in 2021 to 186 in 2022, a 322.73% rise.

On a lighter note however, the majority of other crimes on their report did not see much of a rise at all, in fact, there were a lot of significant drops in certain areas. With police seeing a 19% drop in arrests from 2021 and a 25% drop in the last five years.

You can read the full report and check out all the stats from 2022 right here.