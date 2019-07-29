Police Pursuit Ends in Lincoln Tonight

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a police pursuit between 5 and 6 p.m. this evening.

Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department began the pursuit on Highway 1804 South after someone called and reported a reckless driver.

A deputy found the 36-year-old, David Patch, driving on the highway, and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Patch fled but was eventually stopped near 52nd Street on Lincoln Road.

He refused to get out of the car. A Sheriff’s Deputy wouldn’t specify but told KX News, they used “less-lethal means to get the driver out of his vehicle”.

Patch was arrested on six charges: reckless endangerment, felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, fleeing a police officer, DUI, and possession of a controlled substance.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol, Lincoln police and the Bismarck Police Department all assisted in the effort.

No one was injured in the altercation, and no one else was in the vehicle at the time. Traffic returned to normal no later than 7:15 tonight.