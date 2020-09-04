Police raid two local spas after complaints of employees facilitating prostitution

Police raided two spas on Friday — one in Bismarck and one in Dickinson — and arrested two people for allegedly facilitating prostitution.

Lance Jacobson, 65, and Jiang Jennings, 56, both of Hanover Park, Illinois, were arrested after Bismarck Police Detectives and the Dickinson Police Department executed search warrants at Hong Kong Spa in Bismarck and Tokyo Q Spa in Dickinson.

Police said through complaints from citizens and investigative work, detectives found that employees at these facilities were offering sexual acts during massages.

The case remains under investigation.