A West Dakota SWAT vehicle on scene in the 1000 block of West Turnpike in Bismarck Tuesday evening. Photo: Christopher Freeman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck police responded to a residence for a report of a gun being fired at a vehicle on Tuesday around 1:45 p.m.

The residence was located in the 1,000 block of West Turnpike Avenue.

Around 6:38 p.m., SWAT responded. The residence was checked, and no one was located inside, according to police. This is believed to be a targeted attack and police say they have no reason to believe that the public is in danger.

The investigation is ongoing.

