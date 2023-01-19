BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 51-year-old man, Lucio Cruz, who is a person of interest in connection with a stabbing that occurred early Thursday morning in Bismarck.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers responded to the area of the 200 Blk of N 20th Street around 7:09 a.m. in reference to someone having been stabbed. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old female with a non-life-threatening stab wound to her leg.

Investigators are looking to speak with Cruz about this incident. Cruz is described as a 51-year-old Hispanic male, 5’9″, and weighs 185 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Please contact the Bismarck Police Investigations section with any tips as to the whereabouts of Cruz, or do it anonymously by downloading the Bismarck Police Department app, visiting this website, or texting BISPD and your tip to 847411.