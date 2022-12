BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Bismarck Police are actively investigating a break-in of Lucky’s 13 Pub in Bismarck after numerous undisclosed items were stolen.

According to Bismarck Police, the break-in occurred on December 26 around 5:00 a.m. The burglars forced entry into the door of the building and the office, stealing numerous items.

Bismarck detectives are currently following up on leads regarding the situation.

This is an updating story, KX News will provide updates as new information comes in.