BERTHOLD, ND (KXNET) — Police are asking for the public’s help in searching for 31-year-old Cassidy Johnson who is wanted for gross sexual imposition of a minor under the age of 15.

According to the Berthold Police Department, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on Monday afternoon and identified the suspect as Johnson. The vehicle was later found abandoned on Tuesday.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered that the Kenmare Police Department had multiple felony warrants out for Johnson’s arrest that included Gross Sexual Imposition-Sexual Act, with the victim under the age of 15, and Luring minors via Computer.

Police are asking the public to please contact law enforcement if you have any information on Johnson or his potential whereabouts.